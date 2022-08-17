D’Angelo Lovell Williams draws on contemporary culture, history, and their own life to articulate the Black queer experience

Published by Mack, the book was formed from a core edit of 32 photographs that were exhibited at Brooklyn’s Higher Pictures Generation gallery in 2020. The work was made over the last five years; the earliest images date back to their time in graduate school at Syracuse University in New York. These photographs are not presented as a series, but as single images. Each one demands its viewers’ attention, confronting them with often uncomfortable themes that are embedded in the complexities of contemporary life.

The cover image [above], for example, is a self-portrait of Williams pressing a gun into their mouth while staring soberly into the lens. “The image Blow was a reference to scenes I’ve seen in films, where a character would have someone suck on a gun for pleasure, or as an act of violence,” says Williams. “When I showed it in class [at graduate school], one of my peers started crying, saying, ‘I don’t want that to happen to you’.”

These dichotomies exist throughout Williams’ images: sex and violence; power and subservience; control and chaos; ecstasy and pain. “I wanted to make this image to have control over my own life,” they explain. “If I want to be this sexual person, I’m gonna be that. If I want to end my own life, that’s my power. A lot of our narratives haven’t been our own as Black queer people, and that’s what I wanted to get at.”