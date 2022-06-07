Join Us
Explore Stories

Clément Chapillon’s latest book explores notions of solitude on a remote Greek island

View Gallery 9 Photos
1854 Photography
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Clément Chapillon’s latest book explores notions of solitude on a remote Greek island

© Clément Chapillon.

Source:
1854 Photography
Clément Chapillon’s latest book explores notions of solitude on a remote Greek island

© Clément Chapillon.

Source:
1854 Photography
Clément Chapillon’s latest book explores notions of solitude on a remote Greek island

Source:
1854 Photography
Clément Chapillon’s latest book explores notions of solitude on a remote Greek island

© Clément Chapillon.

Source:
1854 Photography
Clément Chapillon’s latest book explores notions of solitude on a remote Greek island

© Clément Chapillon.

Source:
1854 Photography
Clément Chapillon’s latest book explores notions of solitude on a remote Greek island

© Clément Chapillon.

Source:
1854 Photography
Clément Chapillon’s latest book explores notions of solitude on a remote Greek island

© Clément Chapillon.

Source:
1854 Photography
Clément Chapillon’s latest book explores notions of solitude on a remote Greek island

© Clément Chapillon.

Source:
1854 Photography
Clément Chapillon’s latest book explores notions of solitude on a remote Greek island

© Clément Chapillon.

Source:
Reading Time: < 1 minute

This article is printed in the latest issue of British Journal of Photography magazine: Ones to Watch. Join our community before 09 June to secure this issue as part of your BJP Subscription. 

Collectively, the images question the idea and experience of “islandness”, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in Amorgos’ atmosphere

Clément Chapillon had been visiting the picturesque Greek island of Amorgos, the easternmost island in the Cyclades archipelago, for 20 years. Amorgos’ dramatic terrain, both arid and scenic at once, compelled him. However, the isolation engendered by the wild landscape and geographical remoteness of Amorgos ultimately intrigued the artist.

Receiving support from the artist residency Fondation des Treilles in 2019, he set out to photograph his experience of the enclave and the emotions it provoked in him. Employing a medium format analogue camera, Chapillon travelled to the island on five separate occasions over two years, immersing himself in the solitude of his surroundings.

The American novelist Henry Miller reflected that “spiritual apparitions” punctuated his journey to Greece – a sentiment that resonated with Chapillon. His quiet images, drenched in the golden Greek sun, confer a sense of otherworldliness. However, an eerie silence and lethargy also pervade them. 

Collectively, the images question the idea and experience of “islandness”, as the photographer describes it, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in Amorgos’ atmosphere as Chapillon found it. 

Les Rochers Fauves by Clément Chapillon is published by Dunes Editions

Never miss a beat with the full Agenda collection
From exhibitions and events to photobooks and beyond — register free now and unlock unlimited access to every article published within our Agenda collection.



Please enter your password
1854 Media will use your contact information to email you about relevant content, products and services. You can unsubscribe at anytime and check out Privacy Policy.

We are unable to create an account for you right now. Please try later.
© Laurence Rasti