Julien Pebrel documents life in Abkhazia, a territory of uncertain status

Seceded from Georgia in 1992, Abkhazia is recognised as an independent state by only a handful of countries, including Russia. In his latest show, Julien Pebrel presents a polarised story of place and identity

Working as a photographer for the past decade, Julien Pebrel came to the medium after an academic career, earning his PhD in computational mechanics in Paris. He was drawn into photography via écrivains voyageurs – travel writers – who chronicled their trips in central Asia, notably the Swiss writers Nicolas Bouvier and Ella Maillart. These accounts spurred Pebrel’s own desire to travel and document himself.

In 2008, Pebrel travelled to Romania. He was further galvanised by Balkans-Transit, a publication by journalist François Maspero and photographer Klavdij Sluban. It documented their joint journey to Sulina, where the Danube river reaches the Black Sea. At first, Pebrel emulated Sluban’s black-and-white grainy aesthetic, but he eventually found his own lucent approach. Thereafter, he completed a one-year program in Paris to professionalise his photographic interest, eventually joining the French agency MYOP in 2011.

“I started to develop this kind of fetishism of looking at a map,” he says, in conversation via Zoom from his home in Tbilisi, Georgia. “You read the incredible name of a city, and you don’t know what it is – this is how I began travelling.” His sense of wonder steered him to Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia, and Georgia, where he produced a long-term project about Abkhazia.

Located in the northwest of Georgia, Abkhazia is a peculiar dominion characterised by irresolute statesmanship. It seceded from Georgia in 1992 through violent conflict. Its “independence” is recognised principally by Russia – a country it considers its ally – but very few others globally.