A new publication encompasses over 200 of Ross’ pensive portraits, presenting a remarkably diverse yet visually cohesive oeuvre

Judith Joy Ross is “better described as a photographer of people than a maker of portraits”, observes the art historian Svetlana Alpers in the foreword to the American photographer’s latest monograph. The publication accompanies the largest retrospective of Ross’ work to date, currently showing at Le Bal, Paris, until 18 September 2022.

Despite her often fleeting interactions with her subjects, Ross’ pensive black-and-white images capture them completely. From the subtle cock of a head or raised eyebrow to a slouched shoulder or flexed foot, her photographs are exquisite imprints of the individuals they frame.

As the photographer Paul Graham articulates: “People act like they want to photograph rocks and houses and trees, but what they really want is to have the gumption to photograph people the way Judith does.”