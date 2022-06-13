The Photographers’ Gallery transforms its surrounding streets into a new permanent space for photography

Soho Photography Quarter opened to the public last week, occupying the recently refurbished square directly outside the London gallery

Last week, The Photographers’ Gallery unveiled a new permanent exhibition space, situated within the streets and alleyways of its Soho home. Located just around the corner from Oxford Street station, Soho Photography Quarter (SPQ) presents a rotating programme of outdoor exhibitions: large-scale banners, moving image projections, soundscapes and site-specific works.

The opening presentation, on show until December, is an exhibition of work by Dr. Christian Thompson AO, a Bidjara man of the Kunja Nation from central western Queensland, Australia. The multi-disciplinary artist’s giant portraits hang proudly between the quarter’s brick walls, exploring notions of identity, cultural hybridity, memory and history.

A collaboration with Photo Australia / Photo 2022 International Festival of Photography, Melbourne, it presents selected works from the series King Billy (2010), Polari (2014), Equinox (2018) and Flower Walls (2018-ongoing). Imbued in symbolism, the projects reflect on indigenous representation.

Running alongside the main displays is a programme of live and digital events, including artist talks, outdoor film screenings, workshops and interactive augmented reality projects.

“SPQ will present a wide range of work from world-class photographers, extending the Gallery’s passion and commitment to the medium beyond the gallery walls and engaging new audiences,” said Brett Rogers, director at TPG. “Photography is one of our… most accessible cultural forms, so being able to showcase the very best of what’s being created in this field for everyone to enjoy feels like a really valuable addition to the cultural offer in the West End.”