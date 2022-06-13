Join Us
The Photographers’ Gallery transforms its surrounding streets into a new permanent space for photography

1854 Photography
Soho Photography Quarter opened to the public last week, occupying the recently refurbished square directly outside the London gallery

Last week, The Photographers’ Gallery unveiled a new permanent exhibition space, situated within the streets and alleyways of its Soho home. Located just around the corner from Oxford Street station, Soho Photography Quarter (SPQ) presents a rotating programme of outdoor exhibitions: large-scale banners, moving image projections, soundscapes and site-specific works. 

The opening presentation, on show until December, is an exhibition of work by Dr. Christian Thompson AO, a Bidjara man of the Kunja Nation from central western Queensland, Australia. The multi-disciplinary artist’s giant portraits hang proudly between the quarter’s brick walls, exploring notions of identity, cultural hybridity, memory and history.

A collaboration with Photo Australia / Photo 2022 International Festival of Photography, Melbourne, it presents selected works from the series King Billy (2010), Polari (2014), Equinox (2018) and Flower Walls (2018-ongoing). Imbued in symbolism, the projects reflect on indigenous representation.

Running alongside the main displays is a programme of live and digital events, including artist talks, outdoor film screenings, workshops and interactive augmented reality projects.

“SPQ will present a wide range of work from world-class photographers, extending the Gallery’s passion and commitment to the medium beyond the gallery walls and engaging new audiences,” said Brett Rogers, director at TPG. “Photography is one of our… most accessible cultural forms, so being able to showcase the very best of what’s being created in this field for everyone to enjoy feels like a really valuable addition to the cultural offer in the West End.”

For more information visit tpg.org.uk.

Marigold Warner

Online Editor

Marigold Warner joined the British Journal Photography in April 2018, and currently holds the position of Online Editor. She studied English Literature and History of Art at the University of Leeds, followed by an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London. Her work has been published by titles including the Telegraph Magazine, Huck, Gal-dem, Disegno, and the Architects Journal.

