Jessica Hines retraces her brother’s experiences, helping her process his death

Jessica Hines was a child when her brother Gary went to war. He was drafted into the US army, landing in Vietnam on 04 November 1967, the day Hines turned eight. Without their primary caretaker, Hines’ ill parents sent her to live with relatives, instantly shattering any semblance of home. Gary survived the war, but suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and, a decade after he returned, took his own life.

My Brother’s War is Hines’ attempt to process his death. When she finally dared to open a box of Gary’s belongings, which she’d hidden away for years, afraid of the painful memories it might evoke, Hines “became overwhelmed by curiosity – and then a sense of obligation – to tell the story”. Employing his photographs and letters as a starting point, Hines retraces her brother’s journey, piecing together a deeper understanding of his experience.