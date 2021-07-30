Melanie Issaka investigates the physical and conceptual nature of Blackness

Is race a physical phenomenon, or something ultimately indefinable? It can be easy to define race through the amount of melanin in one’s skin, the styling of one’s hair, or the shape of one’s face. But in actuality, race is far more complex. It is an interweaving network of memory, history, culture and society. Beyond the visual, race can take on many forms, forms which recent Royal College of Art graduate Melanie Issaka investigates in her latest three-part series: Locating The Personal, Dark & Lovely, and Blueprint: Black Skin, White Mask.

Each series explores the physical and conceptual nature of the Black body, and its relationship to photographic agency. Issaka describes the camera as “violent”, a tool historically used to subjugate, control, and “capture” Blackness. The photographer wanted to negate this, and capture her own image, on her own terms. “When I began to turn the camera on myself, I started to feel uncomfortable,” she remembers. “There was this feeling of performance, but [during the Covid-19 lockdown], I didn’t have anyone else to shoot. That’s when I decided to play with my representations, to change the meanings.”