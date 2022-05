The Castle explores the emotional significance of home and what happens when personal space is encroached upon. It all began in 2019, when Wojciechowski was helping his mum deal with some concerning family issues. “A colleague advised me that I could register to have my father officially ordered out of the apartment my mum lives in,” he explains. “At the time [my parents] had already been separated for 15 years and had lived apart for three of those. Yet he would still come over unannounced and a lot of his stuff remained all over the house.” Wojciechowski filed the papers and waited for a decision. At the same time, he entered a photography competition organised by the Arsenal Gallery in Poznan. Under the theme of ‘Places of Everydayness’, entrants had to look through records from the city’s Archives of Research on Daily Life and make pictures in response. “That’s how this idea came to me,” he says of his latest project. “I wanted to dive into the world of everyday objects, relate it to my parents, and turn everything upside down.”