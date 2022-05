“People of all backgrounds and identities descend upon the city’s shores, and for a few hours, they shed the layers and masks that this city so often requires us to wear”

“Beach Lovers started as a happy accident,” says New York-based photographer Erica Reade of her latest photobook. “During the first few days of late May 2015 I was experiencing some of my worst creative block, so I went to the beach to clear my mind and think about where I wanted to take my photography.”

While there, she noticed a couple nearby, their bodies entwined as one read and the other napped. It was an emotive moment that stirred something in her, and she felt compelled to take a photo. For the rest of that day, she photographed other couples too, thinking to use up the roll of film if nothing more. Once she developed it though, she was spellbound, and “deeply motivated by this idea of anonymously capturing such private tender moments”.