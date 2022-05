“Representation is incredibly important,” the artist says, “women need not be desexualised, but it should always be our choice”

In Renée Jacobs’ current exhibition at FotoNostrum Gallery in Barcelona, Spain, the artist shows work alongside a selection of photographs by Helmut Newton. It was an idea conceived to offer two opposing visions of women, from two different sets of eyes.

Jacobs explains that Julio Hirsch-Hardy, director of FotoNostrum, reached out two years ago with an idea to do a concurrent exhibit alongside Newton’s Private Property – a project collating some of the German-Australian photographer’s most iconic erotic and fashion work.

Newton’s pictures have often been some of those at the centre of conversations when it comes to subjects including male voyeurism and the representation of the female body. As an artist who built her career on making pictures of empowered women, it was an intriguing prospect. “I loved the idea,” says Jacobs, “Newton’s lesbian images were some of the first photographic clues to me that my desires might just fall along a spectrum of wonderful diversity that was inclusive.”