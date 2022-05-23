Finding hope and resilience in a Senegalese circus school

Portrait of Humanity Series winner Claudia Gschwend’s project about Sencirk circus is a powerful portrait of dynamic joy

In September 2020, a friend working at a circus charity in Switzerland called Claudia Gschwend with an idea. The charity was shipping a container full of donated circus equipment to Sencirk, a circus school in Dakar, and she wondered if Gschwend would like to document the process? The photographer was fascinated and committed to the project immediately. However, Covid-19 complicated coordinating the plans and it took four weeks to secure letters supporting the work from the embassy in London. The document confirming their entry to Senegal came just 24 hours before the flight. “I had to trust my intuition and was hoping for a miracle,” Gschwend remembers.

Thankfully all fell into place, and the photographer arrived in Dakar in January 2021, where she went on to spend three weeks at Sencirk. “Every day we visited the circus tent and other locations to learn all about their projects,” she describes. “I collected as much material as I could and was editing for eight weeks when I came back to London.”