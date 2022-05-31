Belfast Photo Festival’s dynamic programme focuses on underrepresented voices and subverting photographic archives

In addition to responding to local contexts, the festival programme equally connects to global contemporary concerns. Against the Image: Photography. Media. Manipulation., on show at the Ulster Museum, features artists Victor Sloan, Tabitha Soren, Alexandra Rose Howland and collective Now You See Me Moria. The work responds to a wide range of global events and conflicts from around the world. The artists reference photography’s subjective and highly mediated nature by subverting the medium using a number of techniques to intervene on the surface of the photograph. By doing so, they pose a challenge to a representational reading of the medium and encourage the viewer to question our passive consumption of photography.

This year, in a new partnership with 1854 Media and British Journal of Photography, the festival presents Decade of Change. On display at the City Quays Gallery, the exhibition highlights work from around the world reflecting on climate concerns. Elsewhere, we see newly commissioned work by Alexandra Lethbridge, as well as Guido Mocafico’s celebrated still life photography, and Marta Bogdanska’s imaginative project on animal spies. Plus, exhibitions from Nico Krijno, Thomas Albdorf, Rebecca Najdowski and Zora J Murff.

Many of the key issues raised across the programme are brought together through a central events programme which has been co-organised with the British Journal of Photography. Taking place online and in person, the events open up photography’s ever evolving role in our changing world.

