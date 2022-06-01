Triennial of Photography Hamburg presents Herbert List. The Magic Eye

“The image is his own interpretation of homosexuality,” Baumstark explains. “This is the kind of story List could never show. It was forbidden, so it’s so important to show and talk about this work again now.”
The same is true of many of List’s diary-like images of young men. Taken throughout the 1930s, but not published until the 1980s, the images are mounted at Bucerius Kunst Forum in a temple-like display. This design is a nod to List’s deep connection to the friends and lovers he photographed.
“He always, always said ‘I can’t take a picture of someone I don’t know, because it’s so important to see the soul in my pictures’,” Baumstark says. “It was a queer gaze, but a gaze of friendship, of feelings and of memories that we all have.”