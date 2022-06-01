Triennial of Photography Hamburg presents Herbert List. The Magic Eye

One of 12 exhibitions now open at Triennial of Photography Hamburg, this retrospective explores the varied career of Magnum photographer, the late Herbert List

Located in Hamburg’s city centre, the facade of Bucerius Kunst Forum dates from the early 1900s, blending seamlessly with the other historic buildings of Hamburg-Altstadt – Hamburg Old Town. Combined with a four story interior, newly redesigned for the arts in 2019, the building’s architecture offers a pleasant contrast.

And it’s a contrast which is fitting for the space. Not a traditional museum or a gallery, but an exhibition hall, Bucerius Kunst Forum is reimagined by its curators for each of its four yearly exhibitions. For Katrin Baumstark, curator of Herbert List. The Magic Eye, her vision for this exhibition was always clear.