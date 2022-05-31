Exploring the pain of miscarrying through powerful portraits and discarded fruit

Working in the medium felt natural to Babin-Beaudry, allowing her to combine her proficiency in both documentary and staging approaches. “Photography was always a way to express myself. But, also to talk about social issues and people with realities other than mine,” she says. “I love exploring the human psyche and world in all its dimensions, beauties and ugliness.”

Her commitment to exploring such subjects is evident in her winning series, Products of Conception. The work’s origins are personal: Babin-Beaudry began the project after having a miscarriage herself. “At first, I needed to express myself to channel my emotions,” she says. “But after doing some research, I realised how taboo this subject is and how it affects women in so many ways.”

One in five pregnancies ends in miscarriage; 23 million miscarriages occur annually worldwide. “Despite the fact that this loss is common, the silence around it persists,” Babin-Beaudry reflects. “It’s a grief that is often misunderstood. Many women say it’s a strange feeling of having lost someone without knowing exactly who to mourn.” Some women experience guilt in addition to their grief: guilt for not having succeeded in carrying their pregnancy to term or, conversely, guilt in having hoped that the pregnancy would end spontaneously. These complex feelings perpetuate silence around the experience and a lack of understanding and compassion more broadly.