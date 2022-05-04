Australian photographers to look out for at PHOTO 2022

Madeline Bishop

Madeline Bishop’s collaborative work, So I sew stitches, seeks to explore connectivity. She begins by asking her friends and family to refer her to somebody that she has never met. Bishop then photographs these people in their homes at their first meeting. The oscillation between intimacy and distance results in a series of multilayered portraits that examine how we ‘see’ or ‘know’ a person, and how the camera can play a part in this dynamic. The photographs seem tinged with deeply felt post-Covid 19 anxieties that we have all been touched by in recent years. There is a consciousness and strange performativity in how the subjects’ eyes meet the gaze of the lens, and how they ‘hold’ their bodies for the camera. It is as if the months or years of interacting on-screen, via Zoom or the like, have made her subjects preternaturally aware of their physicality, and of how they ‘appear’. What resonates in this work though is an approach to portraiture that feels as if the image is secondary, and what is being shown to be important is a tangible fleeting connection between sitter and photographer, a moment of seeing and being seen. You can find her work outside at the Old Treasury Building, alongside Atong Atem’s Surat and James Henry’s Kulin Generations.

madelinebishop.com