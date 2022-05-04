Featuring 200 iconic record sleeves, TPG’s latest exhibition illustrates the enduring importance of album art

Featuring work by Cindy Sherman, David Bailey, Robert Frank, Elliott Erwitt, Irving Penn and more, the exhibition digs deep into the treasures of Antoine de Beaupré’s 15,000-strong record collection

Antoine de Beaupré’s fascination with records began almost four decades ago. Pre-digital; pre-streaming; a time when consuming music was less instant. Rather than sifting through a nebulous, never-ending digital library, the curator and collector relishes in the physical ritual of visiting his local record store in Paris – one that served as a bridge between his European hometown and stateside subcultures.

“In the mid 1980s in Paris there was a record shop that was selling imports from the US,” he explains. “At the time, it was the only place where you could find the newest [genre of] music: hip hop. I was going once a week to buy an album I could afford.”

Now, the curator is presenting 200 iconic covers out of his 15,000-strong record collection at The Photographers’ Gallery. For the Record: Photography & the Art of the Album Cover traces the cultural importance of album art, repositioning these artefacts of pop culture within the gallery space. The show features work by a staggering line-up of artists, spotlighting covers such as Miles Davis’ Tutu by Irving Penn, Serge Gainsbourg’s Love on the Beat by William Klein, and Grace Jones’ Island Life by Jean-Paul Goude.

The show places a renewed emphasis upon the image-makers behind the aesthetic of these iconic albums, showing work by world-famous artists including Andy Warhol, Cindy Sherman, David Bailey, Robert Frank and Juergen Teller.