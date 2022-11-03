Latin America Spotlight: Six photographers to know

Editor and photographer Santiago Escobar-Jaramillo highlights six photographers offering new perspectives in Latin American photography

Is there such an entity as Latin American photography? To answer this question, we must first look at the identity and politics of the continent. It is apparent that social tensions incited by a history of violence, inequality and injustice still prevail, not to mention rampant corruption and political turmoil. We have grown accustomed to normalising these practices. Despite our fertile land, abundant resources and creative talent, these sociopolitical challenges result in wasted potential. However, to paint the individual countries of Latin America with one brush is the first way of confusing our identity and not appreciating our diversity.

In the last decade, Latin American creatives, those who understand the nuances of their culture and country best, have developed more diverse and complex approaches to storytelling. More than ever, photographers are engaging with contemporary politics, which in turn jeopardises the traditional way Latin American people have been studied from the outside (something that takes much and leaves little). Furthermore, social movements, which have renewed visions of gender politics, the environment and social justice, are increasingly taking over space to tell stories of resistance and re-existence. More than ever, there is a need to expand from concept and image. We search for new ways of observing, listening and communicating, of receiving and sharing, of accentuating diversity and particularity.

The following photographers showcase a wide spectrum of photography pushing at the boundaries of visual language. There are examples of conceptual and documentary photography; participatory actions and performance, multimedia narratives, sculptural, musical and sensorial possibilities, as well as scientific findings, and experimental and technological processes. It is a breadth of photography that expands our understanding of our home, redefining Latin America through the lenses of those who experience it.