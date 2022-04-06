Home as a state of mind #4: Batia Suter

Suter’s longing for the Swiss landscape inspired her to create Hexamiles: a project that invites us on a communal walk towards a different future

For centuries, humans have blindly followed a call to dominate and subdue the Earth. Now, as we sit on the cusp of cataclysmic climate change, it is crucial for humanity to reframe our relationship with the natural world. Denial has rendered us strangers in our own land.

In Hexamiles (Mont-Voisin), published by Roma in 2019, Batia Suter draws on her ever-expanding archive of scanned landscapes and invites us on a communal walk towards a different future. She disrupts our perception of home through a collision of majesty and disorientation, triggering urgent reflections on the impact of power, memory and belonging on the planet.

“There are many interesting angles when dealing with the landscape,” the Amsterdam-based artist says. “It’s both about home and the unknown. It’s those moments when you feel lost in the landscape and the vast emotions you can have from belonging to fear.”

Suter has been collecting images of the land for years – a task that is rooted in chance encounters. She favours “lost books”, publications that have been abandoned on the street or live in dusty boxes in flea markets. The photographs, which range from different eras, intentions, technologies and modes of reproduction, contain a rich history loaded with hidden reverence. “They all have different souls,” Suter says. “I think about images as monuments in our culture that mix with our memory.”