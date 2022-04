The festival opens this weekend in the Italian city of Reggio Emilia, featuring exhibitions by Mary Ellen Mark, Ken Grant, Carmen Winant, Hoda Afshar, Guanyu Xu and more

“In the midst of winter, I found there was within me an invincible summer… No matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there’s something stronger – something better, pushing right back.” So says a quote by French philosopher Albert Camus (1913–1960) – a sentiment that inspired the theme for this year’s Fotografia Europea festival: An Invincible Summer.

Opening in the northern Italian city of Reggio Emilia this weekend, the festival follows two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as widespread social and political unrest around the world. Camus’ proposition is an invitation for viewers to reflect on the “forces that drive us as individuals” in this new reality.

“[Camus] didn’t like the word ‘hope’, which in his words is ‘tantamount to resignation – and to live is not to be resigned’,” says co-artistic director Tim Clark (also editor of 1000 Words). “His form of hope was rooted in wisdom, joy, beauty and individual freedom… As curators, we’re asking ourselves: what does it mean to resist today? How has that been documented and depicted through contemporary photography? And in what ways does that bring to the surface individuals, stories and trajectories that show some sense of defiance despite the adversity?”