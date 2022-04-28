Patrick Goddard’s haunting vision of urban decay, climate change and gentrification

Low-fi, out of focus and garish, the resulting photobook is a dystopian portrait of our urban landscape

A tightly cropped focus on the word horror, graffitied onto the side of an old building; the shadowy reflections of people inside an office viewed from the street below; a blurry image of a bat; a toppled car with two tower blocks looming ominously in the background. These are scenes from Patrick Goddard’s photobook Die Biester – German for The Beasts – a dystopic visual essay exploring urban spaces, climate change and gentrification.

To describe the literal objects and details of these images is to describe mundane aspects of contemporary urban living, where trash and decay exist alongside the routines of work and commerce. But, Goddard’s distinct aesthetic – often low-fi, out of focus and garish – renders the strange beautiful and the beautiful strange.

The series is situated in London, and the story is as much about our relationship with nature as it is about urban space. The grainy and stark quality to Goddard’s photography suggests a sense of the forbidden, and no wonder. Many of the original images were taken in London Zoo, when Goddard broke in after hours. The promise of a zoo is to experience nature, yet in an artificial setting everything that we might hope to find – an animalistic freedom – is lost. What Goddard reveals is a link between cities ravaged by exploitation and how our ideas of nature might destroy the world.