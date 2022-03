Now in its fourth year, Portrait of Humanity serves as a powerful prism through which to understand a myriad of stories from around the globe. Among the three winning photographic series and 30 single images, there are displays of joy, stoicism, hope and bravery – poignantly reinforcing the fact that in 2021, light began to flicker at the end of the pandemic-induced tunnel.

The images have been selected by a panel of jurors at 1854 including British Journal of Photography’s Editorial Director Izabela Radwanska Zhang. The photographer’s work will be exhibited at festivals throughout the world starting with Melbourne this April for PHOTO2022. Meanwhile, the winning single images will also be published in the Portrait of Humanity book besides 200 images that made the award’s shortlist.