Home as a state of mind #1: Coco Capitán

In the first of our four part series, Home as a state of mind, Coco Capitán reflects on water as a site of growth and liberation – a home from home

“The ache for home lives in all of us,” Maya Angelou wrote in her 1986 book, All God’s Children Need Traveling Shoes. “The safe place where we can go as we are and not be questioned.”

While home often denotes domestic space – imbued with memory, ritual and familiar bonds – it can also manifest elsewhere. The notion of home is not static. It can be constructed, constantly changed and recreated, trading in emotion and connection while navigating the politics of belonging and safety. Home can be interiority, community and a state of mind; it can be a sensation that, instead of provoking nostalgia, is rooted in extreme care and sublime possibility.

Home as a state of mind is a four-part series exploring the space and mindstate that provides artists with a sense of belonging. For Coco Capitán, water remains a site of growth and liberation – a home from home.