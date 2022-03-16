Dexter McLean’s photographs of a suburban Jamaican community challenges misrepresentations of the country

Tower Avenue focuses on the street that the photographer grew up on, and the surrounding area of Olympic Gardens in Kingston, Jamaica.

Dexter McLean was nine years old when his family moved from Kingston, Jamaica to London. Recalling his childhood, McLean explains that growing up in Kingston in the 90s as a disabled child with cerebral palsy was “exceptionally challenging”, with local schools having “little to no provisions” for their disabled students.

After relocating to the UK, McLean was able to find a position at a specialist school that could better meet his needs. Still, making his way through the education system proposed various struggles. These challenges and hardships would later inform his practice in photography, which he studied at Middlesex University, where he graduated with an MA in 2020.

“My work focuses on representing the Black community [and] accurately depicting the challenges disabled people face in contemporary society,” McLean writes in his biography. Inspired to further explore these themes in his birthplace of Kingston, he travelled there in 2019 to begin his project Tower Avenue, focusing his attention on the street that he grew up on, and the surrounding area of Olympic Gardens.

“I always try to go back to Jamaica every couple of years,” he says. “Jamaica is where I feel comfortable doing anything I want, I feel free there… [But] whenever I see Jamaica on the news it’s always about the crime rate, [so I wanted] to make it look real, to capture normal people living their normal lives.”