Life in Iraq through its civilians' eyes

1854 Photography
Life in Iraq through its civilians’ eyes

Soldiers guard the main entrance of Mosul University, one of the largest educational centres in the Middle East. After taking control of Mosul in 2014, ISIS shut down the university, reopening it after a few months but limiting the academic fields to just medicine, dentistry, nursing and pharmacy. The rest of the campus was largely turned into a military and weapons production base for ISIS; the chemistry labs were used to create chemical weapons. Much of the campus was dismantled during the ensuing operation to retake Mosul and a large portion of the books and resources were either looted or destroyed—a major loss as it was considered one of the most important collections of books in the Middle East. By March 2017, the campus was reopened to students despite much of it still in a state of ruin © Alexandra Rose Howland.

Life in Iraq through its civilians’ eyes

Selfies from the phone of Fatima Farooq (b. 1994, Karbala) © Alexandra Rose Howland.

Life in Iraq through its civilians’ eyes

A Federal Police soldier takes a break from his post © Alexandra Rose Howland.

Life in Iraq through its civilians’ eyes

A waiter in the rooftop bar of Hotel Palestine overlooking Firdos Square in Baghdad which once held a 12 m (39ft) statue of Saddam Hussein, erected in honour of his 65th birthday. It was ceremoniously torn down with rope and a sledgehammer on 9 April 2003, marking the symbolic end of the Battle of Baghdad. View of the Tigris River © Alexandra Rose Howland.

Life in Iraq through its civilians’ eyes

Photo from the phone of Ahmed Muhammad Shahatha (b. 1990, Qayyarah), a soldier with the 9th battalion of the Iraqi Army. Selfie from the phone of Fatima Farooq (b.1994, Karbala) on the day of her graduation from dentistry school © Alexandra Rose Howland.

Life in Iraq through its civilians’ eyes

Found photo from the phone of Zainab al-Adeeb (b. 1998, Baghdad). An Iraqi Armed Forces officer takes a break in a house that was recaptured by ISIS fighters during the Mosul offensive © Alexandra Rose Howland.

Life in Iraq through its civilians’ eyes

Frontline of West Mosul. A combination of selfies from the phones of Fatima Farooq (b. 1994, Karbala) and Heshu Ahmed (b. 1993, Kirkuk) © Alexandra Rose Howland.

Life in Iraq through its civilians’ eyes

A found photo from the phone of Sarmed Kalel Ahmed (b. 1985, Mosul), a member of the Iraqi Police Armed Forces, giving the victory sign. A selfie from the phone of Wedyan Jalal (b. 1999, Karbala) © Alexandra Rose Howland.

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Alexandra Rose Howland’s photobook illuminates the everyday lives of Iraqi civilians, punctuated by fear, loss and violence

Photographer Alexandra Rose Howland moved to Iraq in 2017, over a decade since a United States-organised coalition invaded the country in 2003, ultimately destabilising Iraq. And the year the ISIS caliphate lost significant ground. Rose Howland wanted to understand a country she had come to know mostly through western media. Unsurprisingly, the reality was different. And this is what she endeavours to communicate through Leave and Let Us Go, which collates her photography with civilians’ images and written testimony. The testimony illuminates the fear, suffering, loss and violence endured by Iraq’s population — something also expressed by the photographs, which periodically frame suffering and destruction, along with more mundane scenes of everyday life. 

“I became acutely aware that what a foreigner can capture through an image does not always embody the lived reality of locals,” articulates Rose Howland. Indeed, the publication is not just Rose Howland’s photographic observation of the place. It is also a window into the lives of a small number of civilians. A means of attempting to bridge the gap between westerners’ skewed perception of Iraq through collating the real-life stories, experiences, memories and hopes of Iraqi people. Bold, black letters envelop the publication’s final page. “Don’t kill them. Don’t arrest them. Don’t send them back,” they read. An assertion, in an intensely anti-immigrant climate, that these are not threatening individuals, but people with real experiences, hopes and dreams.

Leave and Let Us Go is published by GOST Books. 

© Laurence Rasti