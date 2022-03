A decade since its first edition, the city-wide festival returns with an eclectic programme, including tributes to two masters of photography, and a landmark exhibition celebrating a new guard of women photographers in Japan

The city of Kyoto has long been an attraction for tourists. Before the pandemic, millions of travellers poured into its ancient streets every month, exploring its UNESCO World Heritage-designated temples and gardens, and shops selling traditional crafts and tiny Japanese sweets. But, since Japan closed its borders in April 2020, the city has experienced a steep decline in visitors. According to the Kyoto municipal tourism office, as few as 450,000 foreign tourists visited the city in 2020. This is an 88 per cent drop compared to the 3.8 million visitors who!arrived in 2019, and many local businesses have suffered as a result.

“The past two years were extremely challenging,” says Lucille Reyboz, co-director of Kyotographie International Photography Festival. The annual citywide event was founded in 2013, by Reyboz and her husband Yusuke Nakanishi, a Japanese lighting artist. Inspired by France’s beloved photofestival Les Rencontres d’Arles, their aim was to create an international stage for the photography community in Japan. The festival grew year on year, but when Covid-19 restrictions prohibited the 2020 event from taking place, like many local organisations, its future looked under threat.

Yet even the pandemic – which forced the cancellation of most European festivals, some for two years running – didn’t derail it. After postponing from April, Kyotographie returned in September that year with 10 physical exhibitions and socially distanced events. Last year, the festival attracted over 145,000 local visitors – equal to the number of visitors at Les Rencontres d’Arles, pre-pandemic.