Being Human: PHOTO 2022 returns to Melbourne

From Misha Vallejo’s document of an indigenous Ecuadorian tribe turned cyber-activists to Luo Yang’s portrait of contemporary Chinese youth culture, the extensive programme explores many facets of the human condition. Gillian Wearing, Ying Ang and Ling Ang, for example, explore questions about the self and identity in modern society, while Philip Montgomery examines the fault lines of American society, from police violence and the opioid crisis to the Covid-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests. An exhibition of Deutsche Börse Prize winner Mohamed Bourouissa is being curated within the Victorian Bar’s portrait gallery of legal dignitaries and Hoda Afshar is presenting the first exhibition of her acclaimed MACK book Speak the wind at Monash Gallery of Art alongside an exhibition of First Nations photography that makes links between times gone by and the present.

Elsewhere, Matthieu Gafsou investigates human-enhancement technologies, and a group exhibition titled Queering the Frame at the Centre for Contemporary

Photography brings together the work of Australian LGBTQ+ artists across generations next to solo exhibitions by Paul Mpagi Sepuya and Martine Gutierrez.. And, 1854 Media and British Journal of Photography will exhibit the winners of Portrait of Humanity vol.4, which will be announced on 15 March.

Alongside the contemporary programme, the festival celebrates the legacy of two icons of photography: Helmut Newton and Cindy Sherman. On display at the Jewish Museum of Australia, HELMUT: In Focus delves into the fashion photographer’s youth in Berlin, and postwar life and work made in Melbourne. It also showcases a collection of Newton’s most recognisable works, presenting an expansive view of the daring and often controversial images that established his reputation as one of the most sought-after fashion photographers of the 20th century.

Meanwhile, Sherman’s influence on contemporary photography will be celebrated with the festival’s largest individual artwork to date. An image from her iconic series, Untitled Film Stills, will be installed on the façade of a building in Federation Square.