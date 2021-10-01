The New Woman Behind the Camera

Multiple exposure, photomontage, and unconventional cropping are among the creative explorations highlighted in the Avant-Garde Experimentation section. An interesting example from the selection is a photomontage by the German-born Argentinian photographer, Grete Stern. Dream No.1: “Electrical Appliances for the Home” (1949) is part of Los Sueños, a series of photomontages accompanying a weekly column in a women’s magazine that invited its readers, mostly lower and lower-middle-class, to submit their dreams for psychoanalysis. In the exhibited photomontage, a man’s finger is on the switch of a lamp. The lamp’s base is a woman. The switch is under her bent knee. If subtly, Stern’s surrealist photomontage inserts a feminist critique into a commercial context guided by gender roles and psychoanalysis.

Elsewhere, The City section of the exhibition is invigorated by photographs by migrant, Jewish women, who like Stern and Auerbach, had to flee Nazi Germany. Among them, are the Swiss-born Hildegard Rosenthal and the German-born Alice Brill. Their cameras captured scenes from their new home, São Paulo. Alongside their work are the more known photographs of New York City’s architecture, urban design, and street life, respectively by Beatrice Abbott and Helen Levitt, as well as views of Paris, London, Mexico City, and Mumbai.

Wisely, Dorathea Lange’s Migrant Mother is not part of the show. Instead, the two of Lange’s photographs in the Social Documentary section bring forth the plight of Japanese Americans in the aftermath of the Pearl Harbour attack. In one of the images, we see a prominently placed “I Am an American” sign on the storefront of a Japanese-American-owned grocery store in Oakland, California. Lange’s other photograph captures a young Japanese American school girl clutching her lunch bag with one hand, her right hand on her heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. A couple of months after Lange took a photograph, the schoolgirl, together with more than two hundred thousand Japanese-Americans, was relocated by the U.S. government to military internment camps.