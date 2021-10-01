In the studio with Chloe Dewe Mathews

Her labour-of-love seaside studio is not just a space for photographic practice, but for meeting, film-screening and so much more

Six years ago, Chloe Dewe Mathews decided to move to the British seaside town of St Leonards-on-Sea for three months. At least, that’s what she told herself. “Once I moved, I never looked back – that was it,” she remembers. Her studio sits on a tiny street tucked behind the main drag of the seafront. The unassuming blue garage doors belie the space inside: a large, bright room with a high vaulted ceiling, warm from the heat of the day, with photographic prints lining the walls.

This studio was a labour of love; the derelict space was sold as land rather than as a building such was its state of disrepair. “It was just a kind of orifice,” Dewe Mathews explains of the space which had previously been used for overnight car parking. “I was drawn to the proportions of the building, its shape, and proximity to the sea.” Transforming it into a liveable studio was a two-year project. “There was such excitement around the idea of creating a space that I could work in for many years to come,” Dewe Mathews recalls.

Educated at Camberwell College of Arts and the Ruskin School of Art, Dewe Mathews first worked in conceptual sculpture, installation and performance, before several years in the film industry eventually led her to documentary photography. “Having a fine art background made me comfortable in the studio situation, very keen to exhibit work instead of just seeing it in magazines,” she explains. This understanding – of the photograph as a physical object rather than pixels on a screen – informed the need for a studio space, one that is perhaps not immediately apparent in the context of a documentary photography practice.