Liam Wong’s latest book explores the cinematic capacity of cities after dark

“These are real moments isolated and framed with cinematic intent,” he says

Liam Wong is a true multi-hyphenate. Before his career in photography, he was included in Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30’ list, for his work as Art Director at Ubisoft, where he worked on video game direction for titles such as Far Cry and Crysis.

“When I was working at Ubisoft, I picked up photography as a way to learn more about graphic design, color and composition,” says Wong, explaining how this helped him develop a distinct style. “It became a fun project of mine to develop a style for my photography using components from video game style guides – color, content and composition – which make something identifiable.”

Wong’s first foray into photography began in 2015 when he toured Tokyo at night. The combination of ultra-intoxicating neon, rain and the spiritual sensation of solitude culminated in his first book, 2019’s TO:KY:OO, which broke UK crowdfunding records, raising over £140,000 – more than four times the target.