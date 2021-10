Russell is explaining the circumstances that led him to shoot the work in his forthcoming photobook, All is Sacred, Nothing is Safe. Released this month in September with Edizioni DARST, the title draws together an evocative and affecting constellation of black and white images that illuminate the suffering of this land and its people. Fires rage in these pictures, protests march on, and people search through the rubble of what’s left each morning. Faces float in and out of the frames, their expressions tense, contemplative, worried.

The title of the project comes from Russell’s impression of the relationship between vulnerability and meaning in Lebanon – because of the current dysfunction there, he says, nothing is guaranteed, hence the idea that nothing is safe. “Education, work, health, safety; a Lebanese citizen couldn’t bank on any of that. It made the future very unsure and there was a sense that the present day was very important. Sacred somehow. That was before the real crisis of the last year and a half. Now daily life is consumed by just getting by.”