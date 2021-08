Fullerton-Batten has worked as a photographer since 2001, and she’s known worldwide for her large-scale, theatrical and highly-staged aesthetic. She’s also used to working with huge teams — but all of that changed when the pandemic hit. And so she needed something to focus her energies on. On shoot nights, she’d pack her car full of equipment, and enlist her 12-year-old son as her assistant. The street became her studio, and window frames the new parameters of her sets. What she loved most about the process was how it took her back to the basics of her craft. “This is how I started off,” she says, “and it’s made me rethink how I will carry on with my work in the future.”

The photographs in Looking Out From Within conjure a world where everyone is contained within their own bubbles, like dioramas in a museum. It’s almost dystopian, but at the same time the images are cinematic, rich and painterly: bathed in jewel-tones, and getting progressively warmer. This is because when she started shooting the work, it remained light outside late into the evening, allowing her to utilise natural light. As time wore on and the nights drew in, she began to rely more on artificial light, and thus her sitters in later pictures are illuminated by an increasingly amber glow: a contrast to the cool, blue-hour tones outside of their windows. Regardless of the time of year, she always chose to shoot in twilight, she says, because she’s always “found a surreal magic in that short space of time.”

All of these aesthetic choices encapsulate the tone Fullerton-Batten was trying to strike. Because, while Looking Out From Within is a project about isolation, it’s also about human connection. It was important for a level of positivity to shine through, too. With the use of costumes and props, it allows not only the photographer, but her subjects, an escape; a fantasy world to lose themselves in for a while.