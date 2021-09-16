Nadezda Nikolova-Kratzer: “The photogram offers endless possibilities”

Nikolova-Kratzer’s Elemental Forms, Landscape – which closes on 30 October 2021 – comprises new works by the Serbian-born artist. Abstract landscapes, painstakingly created with a rigorous wet plate collodion technique, meditate on “the still point of the turning world,” a quote the artist lifts from T.S Eliot’s Four Quartets. Here, the artist builds on concepts taken from poetry, literature, science, philosophy, and art. The breadth of influences includes Japanese notan design, Matisse paper-cuts, and the organic landscapes of Georgia O’Keefe, as well as more scientific endeavours such as materiality, ecology, and the anthropocene. “An idea that obliquely finds its way into my work is the concept of identity in the face of spiritual and transcendental experiences,” she says. “One readily experiences this in the presence of nature; a sense of a deeper connection and meaning; the felt experience that we are not.”