The new Centre de Photographie de Mougins opens its inaugural show, presenting the work of Isabel Muñoz

It is the first time the Spanish photographer will show the result of her time spent with yakuzas in Japan, in France

The Provençal village of Mougins in the south of France is known as the place where Pablo Picasso spent the last 12 years of his life. There’s even a bronze statue of the artist in the square. Perched on a hill, the village is also near Grasse, the heart of the perfume industry, where the sweet scent of flowers wafts through the air. Now the picturesque village has something new to offer its visitors; a photography centre, inaugurated in July.

Situated up a winding, cobbled street next to a clock tower, the Centre de Photographie de Mougins is housed in a historic stone building that was once a presbytery. It was previously home to the photography museum of André Villiers, who had snapped the portraits of Picasso and his artist contemporaries Fernand Léger, Alexander Calder, Man Ray and Jean Cocteau. However, the museum closed in 2018 due to a fall in visitor numbers and lack of a curatorial programme. The mayor of Mougins pondered what to do with the edifice in order to attract more cultural tourists.

“The mayor went to see François Cheval [a curator and co-founder of Lianzhou Museum of Photography in China] and asked him to devise a strategy to define a photography centre here,” Yasmine Chemali, who manages the photography centre, says.

The village council spent €1.8m renovating the venue and earmarked €450,000 for annual running costs. Cheval was appointed artistic director and independent curator while Chemali was hired last year to run the space. She has joined the Centre de Photographie de Mougins from Sursock Museum in Beirut where she was responsible for the modern and contemporary art collections.