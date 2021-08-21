For the Record: Stephan Gladieu on documenting the citizens of North Korea

Standing before his exhibition, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Portraits, at this year’s Rencontres d’Arles, Stephan Gladieu encapsulates the feat of practicing documentary photography in one of the world’s most secretive countries. “Without mastering the language or choosing my [own] movements,” he says, “I had to invent a framework of freedom within the constraints imposed on me.”

A photographer for 30 years, Gladieu is no stranger to immersing himself in communities far from his native France. The opacity of North Korea always needled him, and an assignment for Hyundai in South Korea only piqued his interest further. “[North Korean citizens] are completely absent from their media,” he says. “When you look at the press, there is political analysis, worry about diplomatic conflict and a nuclear arms race, but the population is nowhere… There’s no consideration of who they are.”

Gladieu attempted to coordinate an expedition to the country 15 years ago, but didn’t want to participate in an organised press trip. By chance, he met the delegate to North Korea in Paris, whose link to a senior figure in Pyongyang helped him push through an idea for a series of citizen portraits. Gladieu knew he’d be stringently chaperoned the whole time, and his series is shaped by and dependent upon these conditions.