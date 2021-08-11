Miki Kratsman and Shabtai Pinchevsky’s ‘Anti-mapping’ unveils histories of forced displacement in Israel and Palestine

Using technological interventions, the photographers expose hidden, forgotten, and destroyed parts of the landscape

In 1997, an amendment to the US National Defense Authorization Act barred American corporations from distributing high-resolution satellite images of Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. Citing Israeli security concerns, this amendment forced American mapping services like Google Earth to impose scale restrictions on their images of the region, limiting what its users can see.

Israeli photographers Miki Kratsman and Shabtai Pinchevsky’s joint project Anti-Mapping counters this obfuscation by providing high-resolution, alternative maps that expose hidden, demolished, and forgotten parts of the Israeli-Palestinian landscape. “The essence of Anti-Mapping,” explains Kratsman, “is to create a civilian map outside the establishment”.

After collecting thousands of drone shots of each site, Kratsman and Pinchevsky used a mapping and measuring technique called photogrammetry to create 3D models which they then photographed in high-res. As Pinchevsky explains: “We want the satellite image, but we don’t have a satellite. So we’re kind of creating it.”