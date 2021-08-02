In the Gallery with Miranda Salt

Established in Paris in 2018, Galerie Miranda aims to champion artists who are celebrated in their own country, but little known in Europe. Here, its founder shares her story

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Miranda Salt remembers her teenage aspirations. “When I was 15, I said to myself, ‘When I’m 25, I’m going to live in Paris,’ and that’s what I did.” In the summer of 1995, Salt bought a one-way ticket, embarking on a life-long adventure that would culminate in the opening of Galerie Miranda in 2018. Located in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, the gallery is dedicated to showcasing the work of established artists whose work is lesser known in Europe. This includes photographers such as Merry Alpern, Peggy Anderson, Marina Berio, John Chiara, Laura Stevens, Terri Weifenbach, and Nancy Wilson-Pajic.

Salt got her start producing photography exhibitions for BETC, France’s largest creative agency. She worked as global communications director, with clients such as Harry Gruyaert, Alex MacLean, and World Press Photo. “[Producing exhibitions] was supposed to be two percent of my job, but I absolutely loved it and turned it into 50 percent of my job from around 2003,” she recalls happily.

At the same time, she began collaborating with Michael Hoppen Gallery in London, Rose Gallery in Santa Monica, and Louise Alexander Gallery in Porto Cervo, Italy. Then, in 2007, she joined Magnum Photos in Paris as worldwide communications director. “It was incredibly stimulating having these three entry points to the photo world – commercial, editorial, and fine art,” says Salt.