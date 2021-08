Since 2019, Worthless Studios has handed out thousands of free rolls of film to professional and amateur photographers across the US. Now, two new photobooks present an edit of the work

In August 2019, founder of Worthless Studios Neil Hamamoto and his team embarked on an American road trip in an Airstream-turned-darkroom. They travelled through 18 cities across the US, handing out around 1,500 free rolls of 35mm film. Their only request was that participants respond to the prompt ‘red, white, and blue’ through their photographs. By the end of the road trip in December 2019, they had received and developed over 40,000 images.

“Everyone has that romantic idea of the American road trip,” says Hamamoto. “I thought ‘why not really reach for the stars’ and road-trip while uncovering the many different voices and viewpoints of strangers across the country.” Instead of presenting an individual’s singular vision, FREE FILM: USA takes the tradition of the great American road trip and opens it up, collating the perspectives of photographic communities across the country.

This is just one iteration of Worthless Studios’ ongoing project, FREE FILM. “Originally, the plan was to get the USA book out first, but the global landscape shifted, and it felt right to do another activation,” says Hamamoto. In June 2020, responding to Covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement, the team sent out 200 rolls of film via mail, asking photographers to engage with the wave of anti-racism protests taking over the country.