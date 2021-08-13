What’s it like to study photography during the pandemic?

For university students graduating this year, including myself, Covid-19 has split our studies almost perfectly in two: life before the pandemic and life during it. For many, this meant relinquishing independence and returning home to isolate with family, while others braved the lockdowns in desolate student halls.

Covid-19 indisputably impacted the quality of teaching and students’ experiences of it. Indeed, The Student Academic Experience Survey 2021, published on 24 June 2021, which collected responses from 10,186 full-time undergraduates in the UK, found 44 per cent of them reporting ‘poor or very poor value’ for their course. Meanwhile, the repeated lockdowns and restrictions negatively impacted students’ wellbeing: 29 per cent of those surveyed considered leaving higher education, with over a third of these citing struggles with their mental or emotional health as a factor. Although the pandemic has hit all students hard, those studying for degrees with a practical element also lost access to facilities and equipment. They continued to pay high fees despite missing such an integral aspect.

Perseverance and challenges have defined my experience of studying photography during Covid-19. Through no fault of my tutors at Manchester School of Art (MSoA), the university was often slow to respond to issues such as lack of access to resources. When MSoA ceased in-person teaching in March 2020 as the UK’s first lockdown ensued, I struggled to engage with the course. I went home to Essex for Easter and remained there, returning to my job as a supermarket delivery driver, which took on a new degree of risk during the pandemic. Surprisingly, the role engaged me more during this time than the course I had previously loved.

When I returned to Manchester in September 2020 for my final year, the ever-changing local and national restrictions were hard: the work I do relies on me leaving my flat and interacting with people, both of which remained difficult. The process of integrating photography into my daily exercise became a battle in itself. Isolation led to a loss of confidence that made the prospect of interacting with strangers a challenge. The fear of an invisible threat posed by Covid-19, and the ambiguity of the government rules, heightened my anxiety.

My practice spans fashion and documentary work. For my final major project, I chose to focus on the latter, depicting the lived experience of Covid-19. Although selecting this subject seemed obvious, it felt important to capture the pandemic. As Mark Power said on Brad Feuerhelm’s Nearest Truth podcast: “Those that haven’t done something [about the pandemic] may come to regret that.” Sadly, my cohorts’ degree show, which would have been the culmination of three years of study, has been postponed to 2022, when I will no longer be living in the city.

I finished my BA wondering whether I would be making the same types of images had Covid-19 never happened. I see elements of my pre-pandemic practice in my work and signs of where I would like to go. I am keen not to ruminate on what my time at university could have been, or what work I might have made without Covid-19. To gain perspective on my experience and those of students countrywide, I spoke to three other photography graduates who reflect on their experiences.