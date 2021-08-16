Creating Change: Ajamu X on the importance of building a nuanced archive of Black queer life

BJP: What were the founding ideas behind the archival project?

Ajamu: The archival work is very much about capturing a Black British LGBTQ+ experience through a celebratory and aspirational lens. In part, because a Black social and material history rarely includes our LGBTQ+ experiences, and the wider LGBTQ+ networks of identities rarely include Black experiences. When we appear within the national narrative those misrepresentations are seriously narrow, not nuanced enough, and in some cases offensive.

I see my work as archiving on the one hand, and un-archiving on the other, as I am interested in the conceptual archive as well as the physical archive. The idea currently in development is that the archive is about the process, the future and the Black queer body as an embodied archive.

BJP: How would you describe the experience and process of building this archive?

Ajamu: I am not always conscious of building this thing called an archive, as the archive is all about process and always in process. I believe it is vital to move away from the archive as something dead, static, but something with its own aliveness, so it is not passive or inert. One of the entry points, and there are many operating simultaneously, is that Black queer folks are responsible for telling our complex and nuanced stories and lived experiences in all kinds of ways, through a range of mediums. We do not have to always agree on the approaches. We must do this work for those Black queers yet to come.