Tom Cockram remembers how he felt on 14 June 2017, the day of the Grenfell Tower fire. “I was in north-east London,” he says, “and felt a bit helpless. When you drove past it in the weeks after, it was shocking to see this building where so many people had lost their lives.”

Some time later, Cockram was approached by Grenfell United – a group of former residents campaigning for justice and safe homes – to direct a film memorialising the disaster. In the words of those in the film: “We are not asking for money. We are not asking for sympathy. We are demanding change. Change, so that families up and down the country are safe in their homes. Change, so that people no matter where they live are treated with dignity and respect.”

“I thought, here’s one way I can help the community,” Cockram recalls of his eagerness to join the project. Determined to do as much as he could, he photographed members of the community between takes. Never Forget Grenfell (2019), a series of sensitive portraits of the campaigning residents, was born — and holds gazes that, to this day, are hard to forget.