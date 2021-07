It’s just an average summer’s day in London. Jordan and his six-year-old daughter, Kali, are blowing giant bubbles in their back garden, casting soapy spells into the air. In this moment, captured by photographer Renee Osubu, everything beyond the garden fence is left behind; here, it’s only Jordan, Kali and the inextricable bond between them.

After a year of social restrictions, the fact that Osubu was able to capture the father and daughter duo in their own home for her series Fathers & Figures feels almost extraordinary. The project, shot over several weeks in June 2021, is the British-Nigerian photographer’s response to the Witnesses of: The Everyday commission from 1854 and Leica. Tasked with creating a unique body of work around themes of ‘the everyday’, Osubu sought to celebrate the many facets of Black fatherhood, from the traditional sense of the word to the more abstract — such as men who guide, coach or inspire younger generations. “Ideally, fatherhood, for everybody, would be a dad who is there for you all the time,” muses Osubu. “But that’s not always how life goes. And to see the different forms of fatherhood is really beautiful.”