A new exhibition asks how we can better picture the climate crisis

It is difficult to picture the climate crisis. Our faith in ‘seeing as believing’ is central to empiricism and a cause of the problematic nature/culture divide. Conventional documentary photography relies on this logic, producing sensational, spectacle-based imagery to tell stories of environmental catastrophe. And employing photographs as undeniable proof of our ailing planet: skeletal polar bears or raging forest fires figuring as symbols of destruction. Such imagery is shocking. However, does it help solve our manifold climate problems or just create new ones? Indeed, at odds with its mainstream portrayal, the reality of climate change is unfolding by degrees and often invisibly in what the author Rob Nixon calls a ‘slow violence’.

WHAT ON EARTH explores how we can account for the myriad environmental concerns that continue to exist beyond the photographic frame. Ellen Taylor of Koppel Gallery and Hannah Fletcher, co-director of London Alternative Photography Collective (LAPC), conceived of the group show, which runs until 24 July at The Koppel Gallery Exchange, London, as a collaborative endeavour. The exhibition brings together nine artists — Victoria Ahrens, Katie Bret-Day, Alice Cazenave, Hannah Fletcher, Ramona Güntert, Melanie King, Liz K Miller, Diego Valente and Marina Vitaglione — united in their environmental focus through employing naturally derived materials. And it aims to “create a visually stimulating representation of the effects of climate change and broaden the conversation to sustainability and the use of organic matter in the photographic medium,” describes Taylor. “This will hopefully address the ever-growing conversation on how we are damaging the environment and how we could work more sustainably, not just in photography but in day-to-day life.”