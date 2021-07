Nine photographs from Guerrilheiras – a portrait series of female activists captured in their personal environments – are currently on view at Nara Roesler gallery, New York

On 23 November 2012, the former Cambridge Hotel, located in the central region of São Paulo, was occupied by the Movimento Sem Ceto do Centro (MSTC): a 20-year-old network of housing activists. The group defends the rights of residents – commonly referred to as “squatters” – in São Paulo’s crumbling abandoned buildings. Following eight years of abandonment, today, the building houses around 500 people, and is considered one of the biggest occupations in Latin America.

After living on the 15th floor of the hotel for three months during a residency program in 2016, photographer Virginia de Medeiros was still unsure about how to narrate her observations of the activist group. Between conversations with the group leader, Carmen Silva Ferreira, and other women working as drivers, seamstresses or janitors, she realised her camera could serve as a “shield for their struggles”. During her residency, de Mederios witnessed the women’s day-to-day struggle for visibility while standing up for their family’s right for shelter. In the meantime, MSTC was undergoing an effort to expand into another 14-story building, Ocupação 9 de Julho, which had remained empty for decades after the Brazilian Social Security Institute evacuated. The efforts paid off, and then-mayor Fernando Haddad eventually passed a law that protected the occupants’ rights and initiated an open call for enrollment to settle into the building.

The artist ended up following the group for two years, documenting the women for her portrait series, Guerrilheiras. The images were first unveiled in 2018, in an exhibition titled Alma de Bronze, at Ocupação 9 de Julho. Photographs were hung across the buildings’ different units, while the top floor exhibited the video installation, Quem Não Luta tá Morto (Those Who Won’t Fight Are Already Dead). “These women work and live on the margins of society, and the images suggest different understandings of femininity and female struggle,” de Mederios says. “[They] understood that art could be a tool that acts in favor of the movement, just like other support they received from journalists, architects or filmmakers.”