The 11th edition of Cortona on the Move highlights the importance of physical human connection

The Italian festival returns to its fortress home in the Tuscan hills with the theme We Are Humans

Inspired by the idea of reconnecting with who we are following an isolated year, the theme for Cortona on the Move’s 11th edition is We Are Humans. “It was a very natural intuition to create something that gets back in touch with our humanness,” says the festival’s artistic director, Arianna Rinaldo. Last year’s edition migrated largely online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so this year, an uplifting atmosphere away from digital screens was key to the programming. “It’s not about escaping reality, but we won’t talk about Covid-19 much this time around. Instead, we want to put the focus back on the essentials – aspects of our lives such as relationships and family ties – without forgetting the social and human struggles that still abound around the world.”

Taking place in the hilltop town of Cortona in Tuscany, Italy, and running from 15 July to 03 October, this year’s event will occupy two historic buildings and a constellation of outdoor venues. In the Fortress of Girifalco, a newly commissioned body of work by the Italian photojournalist Paolo Pellegrin will be unveiled. “This work is perhaps best described as an existential portrait of humankind,” Rinaldo says. “It’s different to what he’s done before, more soul-searching.” Shot across his native Italy over the past year, the series focuses on capturing the mood of the critical moment in artful and abstract ways. Alec Soth’s I Know How Furiously Your Heart is Beating [below] will also be exhibited – a series that asks how much a portrait of a person can really show about their life and intimate self.