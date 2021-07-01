The real and the virtual blend in Hito Steyerl’s latest exhibition

One of the constant themes throughout Steyerl’s oeuvre is the question of how images generate our idea of “reality” and the use and abuse of this for political ends and propaganda purposes. Forms of the essayistic documentary film have compelled the artist since the beginning of her intellectual activity, and she has worked with directors like Alexander Kluge and Harun Farocki. Additionally, she is a professor of New Media Art at Berlin University of the Arts and publishes prolifically on topics related to her artistic research.

Steyerl’s recent texts and films investigate how the digital image is part of a specific economic regime that produces desires, exchanges, and dependencies. Her essay, titled Too Much World: Is the Internet Dead?, focuses on the spatial dimension and the frightening omnipresence of the Internet and its image circulation. In Steyerl’s opinion, we have long since entered into a new paradigm – a space of no return – a free-flowing system of circulation that circumscribes and influences everything from personal identities and romantic relationships to political debates and public advocacy. She asserts: “The Internet persists offline as a mode of life, surveillance, production and organization […] It is obviously completely surveilled, monopolized, and sanitized by common sense, copyright, control, and conformism.”