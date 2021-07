To many, climate change can seem an abstract concept: colossal in scale; complex in nature. And, for many of us in the West, it has no direct impediment on our daily lives – yet. But as research continues to interrogate the toll of rising temperatures on the world’s poorest and most vulnerable communities, sobering statistics have come to light: like the fact that climate change may have contributed to the suicides of nearly 60,000 Indian farmers and farm workers over the past three decades.

As global warming plays havoc with weather patterns, seeing rising sea levels engulf parts of coastal villages, and melting Himalayan glaciers causing flash floods, it has become increasingly harder for India’s rural communities to survive. Farmers borrow money to lease land or buy seeds, but when their crops are unable to mature properly, their farms and livelihoods are rendered unviable, and they are driven into crippling debt. According to a 2017 study from the University of California, Berkeley, an increase of just 1°C on an average day during the growing season was associated with 67 more agricultural suicides in India; an increase of 5°C on any one day saw that number jump to 335.