Sanders was recently named a winner of 1854’s inaugural Fast Track initiative, launched earlier this year as an open-call for fresh, unsigned artists. A total of 18 photographers, deemed to represent some of the industry’s brightest emerging talent, were selected to have their work championed amongst talent representatives, advertising agencies and brands at LE BOOK Connections Europe in a bid to help accelerate their careers.

Be Here to Love Me embodies the rawness of documentary with the lyricism of poetry. Comprising a mixture of archival images alongside ones Sanders took of her father in his current home, the series looks both forward and back at the same time. “[My father] made scrapbooks of my every achievement, no matter how small,” she says. “It feels fitting to have created another kind of scrapbook to bookend the final stages of his long and beautiful life.”

Though Be Here to Love Me was the first time Sanders photographed her family in such an intimate way, the same themes of love and family make up the majority of her portfolio. Her images of healthcare workers for The Nation and Magnum Foundation, for example, provide stoic portraits of the nurses and other practitioners who tended to her father.