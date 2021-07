For the more serious trappers most nights are about waiting, planning and hoping that the swarm will come. Many conditions have to fall into place – the right wind speed, for instance – but when they do, Sibiloni describes a majestic and electrifying atmosphere. “The whole sky turns green,” he says. “Some people take pictures and everyone is happy, because money is going to be made.” A swarm normally lingers for two or three days and competition among trappers is rife during that time.

Some of the images in Nsenene show the heart of the action, but many more of them are abstract shots of silhouettes, lights and smoky skies. “I took a lot of portraits at the start, but over time I realised that my interest was more about the atmosphere of the phenomenon itself, so on return trips I tried to create a cinematic journey instead, guiding viewers through the night.” The pictures appear otherworldly as a result, like scenes from a post-apocalyptic film – full of tension, excitement and intrigue. Many of them are bathed in green light too, which was a happy accident achieved by the photographer’s camera reacting to the type of lights the trappers use.