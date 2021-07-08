Introducing 1854’s Fast Track winners: Michelle Watt, Eman Ali and Chris Parente

Also earning herself a place amongst this year’s FastTrack winners is Omani visual artist Eman Ali. Ali explores styles of Dada and German Expressionism in her work, inspired by directors such as Kevin Kerslake, Alfred Hitchcock and David Lynch. “I grew up with no formal introduction to contemporary art or design,” she says, “simply because it was not a priority within the educational system in Oman.” It wasn’t until she moved to London to study graphic design at Central Saint Martins that she came to immerse herself in art history, which in turn informed her photographic practice.

Ali’s work is largely defined by the question of authenticity. “I carefully construct intimate images, paying close attention to colour, light, space, and texture to suggest a story; creating a link between reality, fantasy and desire,” she explains. Her images seem to suggest we should not trust everything we see or read: photographs of faces half consumed by shadow; eyes with no eyeballs; disembodied hands coming out from outside the frame.

Although Ali’s photographs might feel surreal to the viewer, her approach is more pragmatic, drawing on the fundamentals of graphic design. “Graphic design was a really good foundation for my photographic practice,” she says. “It taught me about composition and the relationship between image and text, and how you can combine the two to communicate an idea or tell a story.”