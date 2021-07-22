Erik van Cuyk’s diptychs of young skaters and BMXers express the strength and individuality of youth

Presenting each participant’s portrait alongside images of their favourite place, van Cuyk documents over 100 young people, as they carve out spaces for expression within the built environment

Compared to older demographics, children and young people have been less affected by the physical effects of Covid-19itself. However, in terms of the social and educational impacts of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the repercussions have been disproportionately severe. As schools and universities closed, pupils were forbidden from socialising. And a looming uncertainty in the short term casts an impenetrable shadow on their plans for the future.

“At that age, you should be among peers,” says Dutch photographer Erik van Cuyk, “away from your parents at home or the couch in front of the TV”. Van Cuyk was always fascinated by youth: a transitory period of one’s life that straddles childhood and adulthood. With two teenage children himself, the photographer recognises that it is a significant period in one’s life. He observes that during our youth we make important choices impacting how we will fit into larger systems of society later on. “But the question is whether the system is right. I see goals such as gaining money and status as suppressing important values ​​like community spirit, integrity and creativity,” asserts van Cuyk. “I am no longer young, but I still feel a kind of pain, a melancholy, when I look back at that period.”

In February 2020, van Cuyk began working on a project about youth, specifically skaters, BMXers, freerunners and freestyle footballers. “[These young people] make their own way in a built environment that was initially designed for another function,” he explains. However, right after making his first portrait, the Netherlands declared its first Covid-19 lockdown. “That gave an extra dimension to the project,” he says, “the system stopped for a while, you could feel and see it in public space”.

Over the next year and a half, van Cuyk continued to collaborate with young people, producing over 100 diptychs of Rembrandt-style portraits alongside a photograph of each participant’s favourite place. “Rembrandt’s portraits express a universal and timeless power,” he explains. By mimicking the Dutch painter’s aesthetic, Van Cuyk removes the young people from their social contexts, framing them with the same universality and timelessness. “This gives them more power. And I want to give them that. I want to show that they [can] stand on their own.”

Below, van Cuyk introduces us to six of his participants.